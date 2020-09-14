Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navistar International in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of NAV opened at $41.56 on Monday. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter valued at about $6,201,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Navistar International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Navistar International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 299,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Navistar International by 42.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

