Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ITUS Corporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANIX)

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ITUS in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for ITUS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get ITUS alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:ANIX opened at $2.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. ITUS has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.