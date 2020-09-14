Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 865.0 days.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.65.

About Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Issued By Wedbush
Piper Sandler Comments on Equity Residential’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Equity Residential’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Zadar Ventures Ltd Short Interest Down 38.5% in August
Zadar Ventures Ltd Short Interest Down 38.5% in August
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc.
Fincera Inc Short Interest Down 50.0% in August
Fincera Inc Short Interest Down 50.0% in August
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kadmon Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kadmon Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report