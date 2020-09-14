Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 865.0 days.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.65.

About Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

