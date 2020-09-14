Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 58.9% in August

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YARIY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $20.60 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

