Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Sep 14th, 2020

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,554,700 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 6,177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.77.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

