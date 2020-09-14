Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,554,700 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 6,177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.77.

