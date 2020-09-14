WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. WYNN MACAU LTD/S has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $26.68.
WYNN MACAU LTD/S Company Profile
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for WYNN MACAU LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WYNN MACAU LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.