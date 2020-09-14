Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $110.33 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

