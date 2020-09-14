Water Technologies International Inc (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Water Technologies International Inc (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,838,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Water Technologies International stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Water Technologies International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Water Technologies International alerts:

About Water Technologies International

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.