Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 62.7% in August

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMMVY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $23.85 on Monday. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

