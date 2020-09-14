Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in August

Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Weekend Unlimited has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

About Weekend Unlimited

There is no company description available for Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc

