CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 341.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $33.78 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

CCL Industries Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

