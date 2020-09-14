CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in August

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 341.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $33.78 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.
CCL Industries Company Profile
Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.