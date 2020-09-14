FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,297.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,223.23 and a 200 day moving average of $973.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

