Research Analysts Set Expectations for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of CHU opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 141.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

