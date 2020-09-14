Research Analysts Set Expectations for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHU)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of CHU opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 141.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Earnings History and Estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU)

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Yara International ASA Short Interest Up 58.9% in August
Yara International ASA Short Interest Up 58.9% in August
Wynn Macau Short Interest Update
Wynn Macau Short Interest Update
WYNN MACAU LTD/S Short Interest Down 38.0% in August
WYNN MACAU LTD/S Short Interest Down 38.0% in August
Quest Diagnostics Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Quest Diagnostics Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Water Technologies International Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Water Technologies International Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Short Interest Up 62.7% in August
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Short Interest Up 62.7% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report