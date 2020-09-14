Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.60). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $980.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.