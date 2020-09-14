Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($7.31) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.31) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($6.54) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APLS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.14. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23).

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $103,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,792,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $372,882. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,866,000 after buying an additional 6,054,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,818,000 after buying an additional 1,058,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 1,354,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

