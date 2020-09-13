Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $839,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

