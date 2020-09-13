Holocene Advisors LP Sells 68,203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68,203 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

