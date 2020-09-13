Holocene Advisors LP Sells 68,203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68,203 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Holocene Advisors LP Sells 68,203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Holocene Advisors LP Sells 68,203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peloton
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peloton
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Guardant Health Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Guardant Health Inc
Capital Counsel LLC NY Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Capital Counsel LLC NY Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Center Lake Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Center Lake Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report