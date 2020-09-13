Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 211,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 81,200 call options.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $98.61.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.