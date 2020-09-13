Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,641,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $43,723.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,059.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,668.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,776 shares of company stock worth $20,204,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.60. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

