Capital Counsel LLC NY Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,581.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.