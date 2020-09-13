Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

