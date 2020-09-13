Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 14.7% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,581.79. The company has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.