Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,222.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,581.79. The company has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

