Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 846,657 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,125,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.31% of Elanco Animal Health worth $796,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846,120 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,886,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.