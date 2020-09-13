Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Draftkings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Draftkings.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40).

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Draftkings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79. Draftkings has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

