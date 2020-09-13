Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Dorsal Capital Management LLC

Dorsal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.3% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $101,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

