Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 158,739 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

