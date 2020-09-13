Vanguard Group Inc. Has $781.90 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,051,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.66% of PTC worth $781,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $434,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,788,000 after buying an additional 103,190 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after buying an additional 618,269 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.