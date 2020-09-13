Vanguard Group Inc. Has $752.93 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,988,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,374,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.25% of ON Semiconductor worth $752,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.58 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $211,840. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.