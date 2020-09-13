MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,184 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $22.73 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

