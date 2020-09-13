PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $115,488.65 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSMT stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSMT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

