First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 625.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR opened at $118.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

