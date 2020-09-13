Stifel Financial Corp Sells 55,079 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $9,225,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

