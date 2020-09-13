Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $209.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,508. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

