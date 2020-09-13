EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of EXACT Sciences worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 800,317 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after buying an additional 360,323 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after buying an additional 235,330 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. Analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

