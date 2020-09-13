Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,275,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 1,350,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.65. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.