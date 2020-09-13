Analysts Set Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Price Target at $84.33

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGLN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Magellan Health by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.