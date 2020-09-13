Stifel Financial Corp Buys 8,161 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $152.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

