SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

