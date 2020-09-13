1,552 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.13.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,032.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $836.42. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

