Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,796 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $255,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,690.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAN opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

