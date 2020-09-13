Stifel Financial Corp Sells 49,170 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,170 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.16% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.77 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

