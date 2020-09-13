Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,616 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

