Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $383.00 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,195 shares of company stock worth $107,003,689. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.