Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 197.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,404 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 310.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39,364 shares during the last quarter.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $35.20 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

