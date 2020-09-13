Stifel Financial Corp Sells 221 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after acquiring an additional 535,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,658,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,918,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $313.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.31 and a 200 day moving average of $319.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

