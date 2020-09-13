Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,053 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $128,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.