Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,581.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.