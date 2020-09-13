Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 86.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 107.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 61,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 22.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $16.53 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,046 shares of company stock worth $1,465,500 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

