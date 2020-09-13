Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after buying an additional 443,245 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 162.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 435,520 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $519,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,712.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $43,723.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $421,059.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,776 shares of company stock worth $20,204,677. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

